The Adult Faith Formation Committee of Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo is pleased to announce that a Taizé Prayer Service for Advent will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 5:30 p.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church located at 1029 Delaware Ave., in the Elmwood Village.

Friends, family and neighbors are invited to attend this Ecumenical prayer service.

In this very busy world, and especially during the holiday season, it can be difficult to set aside time to be quiet and be present to the Lord. All are invited to spend 60 minutes in an evening of meditative prayer. The practice of Taizé Prayer was begun in Taizé, the Burgundy region of France, during World War II. The prayer service is characterized by repetitive, mantra-like songs (such as “Jesus, Remember Me”), prayerful silence, and short scriptural readings.

These elements guide the focus of the prayer in a candle-lit environment. To create the candlelit environment outside, attendees are asked to bring a candle in a vase (to protect against the wind) or a lantern that can be lighted, and a chair to sit in. In the case of rain, the Prayer Service will be move inside the church.

The Advent Taizé Prayer Service is one of many programs that are being offered at Blessed

Sacrament Church in 2021-2022. The parish had started a series in March of 2020 called

Church on Fire: Stay With Us! Two weeks after it started, Church on Fire had to be canceled due

to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, starting in September, Blessed Sacrament Church is once again producing the Church on Fire series. The 2021-2022 series will feature an expanded format of lectures, concerts, events and services that will provide 10 months of programming, appealing to a variety of ages, genders, ethnicities, and spiritualities. The parish is opening its doors to all: long-time parishioners, new parishioners, curious non-parishioners, and community friends and neighbors … all!

Make reservations at michael@thepitekgroup.com or 716-480-8313.