Principal Kathryn McIntyre

TONAWANDA — St. Amelia School is pleased to announce that staff and students will be welcoming a new principal, Kathryn McIntyre, when they return to school on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

McIntyre comes to St. Amelia as an experienced classroom teacher and administrator in Catholic education. She received her bachelor of arts degree in History and Social Studies Education from Canisius College in Buffalo and master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from the University of Virginia.

McIntyre values Catholic education, family life, and is excited to become a part of the tightknit community that makes up St. Amelia School. “I firmly believe that every child can excel and that the partnership between home and school, combined with the critical teachings of our Catholic faith, builds confidence in students to use their powers to shape their future and become responsible citizens in our community.”

Outside of school, McIntyre is first and foremost a mother, has been married for 15 years and has four children with her husband, Brendan.