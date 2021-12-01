LOADING

Type to search

Education

St. Amelia will welcome new principal in January

wnycatholic December 1, 2021
Share
Principal Kathryn McIntyre

TONAWANDA — St. Amelia School is pleased to announce that staff and students will be welcoming a new principal, Kathryn McIntyre, when they return to school on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

McIntyre comes to St. Amelia as an experienced classroom teacher and administrator in Catholic education. She received her bachelor of arts degree in History and Social Studies Education from Canisius College in Buffalo and master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from the University of Virginia.

McIntyre values Catholic education, family life, and is excited to become a part of the tightknit community that makes up St. Amelia School. “I firmly believe that every child can excel and that the partnership between home and school, combined with the critical teachings of our Catholic faith, builds confidence in students to use their powers to shape their future and become responsible citizens in our community.”

Outside of school, McIntyre is first and foremost a mother, has been married for 15 years and has four children with her husband, Brendan.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Learning at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts
wnycatholic September 28, 2021
Canisius College to establish new community garden with support from local grant organizations
wnycatholic July 26, 2021
John J. Hurley announces retirement as president of Canisius College
wnycatholic July 9, 2021
Emerging Health Scholars Program provides high school students knowledge of career pathways in health care
wnycatholic April 6, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Learning at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts
Canisius College to establish new community garden with support from local grant organizations
John J. Hurley announces retirement as president of Canisius College
Emerging Health Scholars Program provides high school students knowledge of career pathways in health care
@Western New York Catholic 2020