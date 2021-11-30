LOADING

Clergy Assignments

Bishop appoints Father Ulmer to new parish

wnycatholic November 30, 2021
Father Daniel Ulmer

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has appointed Father Daniel R. Ulmer as parochial vicar at St. Gregory the Great Parish in Williamsville. Father Ulmer has been serving as parochial vicar at SS. Peter & Paul Hamburg since his June 5 ordination.

The Perrysburg native has also served at St. Mary of the Cataract and Divine Mercy parishes in Niagara Falls, St. Jude the Apostle in North Tonawanda, Nativity of Our Lord in Orchard Park, and Queen of Heaven in West Seneca as a seminarian.  

This assignment was effective Nov. 15 for a term of three years or until a subsequent appointment.

