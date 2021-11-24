People in St. Peter’s Square hold a banner acknowledging Christ as King as Pope Francis leads the Angelus from the window of his studio overlooking the square at the Vatican Nov. 21, 2021, the feast of Christ the King. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

At the conclusion of the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis greeted young people around the world who are celebrating World Youth Day, traditionally held on the Solemnity of Christ the King. Two 19-year-olds from the Diocese of Rome stood on either side of the pope as he appeared for the Sunday appointment in St. Peter’s Square. He passed the microphone to one of them who greeted young people on this special day.

The pope encouraged young people to feel at home in the Church and to be protagonists today, an integral part of the mission of proclaiming the Good News. He offered his “heartfealt” greetings to all young people, encouraging them to remember on this Feast of Christ the King, that “to reign is to serve,” encouraging everyone to repeat those words.

His thoughts then turned to today’s international World Fisheries Day where he called attention to those who work in this field in difficult conditions or even forced labor. He also paid tribute to the pastoral service provided by chaplains of Stella Maris, an agency of the Catholic Church which offers practical and pastoral care to all seafarers.

As Sunday also marked the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, Pope Francis also called for prayers for victims of road accidents and those working to prevent them. He also voiced his encouragement on initiatives taking place at the United Nations aimed at greater control over the arms trade.

Finally, the pope paid tribute to Blessed Father Jan Franciszek Macha, beatified Saturday in Katowice, Poland, killed in hatred for the faith in 1942 during the persecution against the Church during the Nazi regime. In the darkness of prison, he found in God the strength and humility to face that calvary, the Pope noted, and may his martyrdom be a seed for us all rich in hope and peace.