LOADING

Type to search

Youth

Young Catholics gather for Road to Renewal listening session

Joe Martone November 19, 2021
Share

More than 40 young Catholics came from throughout the diocese on Tuesday night, Nov. 16, to share their experiences of growing up and practicing their faith as the Road to Renewal hosted a Young Adult Listening session at St. Leo the Great Parish in Amherst. 

Following a welcome from Father Bryan Zielenieski, vicar for Renewal and Development, he opened the floor for introductions from attendees who traveled from throughout Western New York Northtowns, city, and Southtowns – and as far as Alfred University – to provide their insight about the church and renewal.

The group discussed several issues, and some lamented that at times, it’s hard to be a practicing Catholic with few of their peers going to Mass.

A suggestion was made that more resources are needed for parents to help raise their children in the faith. A young woman said that more support is needed for women pursuing religious life.

Some participants expressed a desire to return to more traditional Church practices citing the Latin Mass and more emphasis on eucharistic adoration. A young man spoke of not being raised Catholic by parents who were either agnostic or atheist. A young woman said that when she was younger, she was expected to follow Catholicism and not understand it, and that the Church and faith were a choice.

A suggestion was made that both Catholic school religious education as well religious education for non-Catholic school children be revamped to become more contemporary and relevant. 

A number of the attendees agreed that the Renewal effort was an opportunity for Catholics to renew their faith.

As the listening session concluded, Ted Musco, director of Renewal Mission and Development, thanked the group for their input and pledged to work with all participants to address their spiritual needs. 

A special thank you goes out to the young adult leaders from St. Benedict’s and St. Leo’s for hosting the listening session. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Road to Renewal plan lay leader and young adult listening sessions
Joe Martone November 15, 2021
Road to Renewal consultation phase winds down; families of parishes announcement expected soon
Joe Martone November 10, 2021
empty road between trees
Road to Renewal welcomes new staff members
wnycatholic November 2, 2021
Prayers go out to Our Lady Undoer of Knots at Renewal Mass
Patrick J. Buechi August 30, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Road to Renewal plan lay leader and young adult listening sessions
Road to Renewal consultation phase winds down; families of parishes announcement expected soon
empty road between trees
Road to Renewal welcomes new staff members
Prayers go out to Our Lady Undoer of Knots at Renewal Mass
@Western New York Catholic 2020