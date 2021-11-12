St. Mary of the Lake Church in Hamburg will host a movie night on Saturday, Nov. 20. “Paul, Apostle of Christ” (PG-13) will be shown in the parish center gym beginning at 7 p.m.

Starring actor Jim Caviezel, known for “Passion of the Christ,” this 2018 film looks at the last days of St. Paul in a dark and bleak prison cell awaiting execution by Emperor Nero. St. Luke (Caviezel) is St. Paul’s friend and physician, who risks his own life when he ventures into Rome to visit him. Looking for a word of hope for the brutally persecuted Roman Christians, the two old friends write the story of “The Way,” a letter that will detail the beginnings of the Christian Church. This faith will challenge an empire and change the world.

The film also stars James Faulkner as Luke, Olivier Martinez as Mauritius, and Joanne Whalley as Priscilla.

Popcorn, candy and beverages will be available. New, very comfortable chairs will be available, but guests are welcome to bring their own. There is no charge, but any donations are gratefully accepted.

For more information call 716-627-3123 or visit smolparish.org or praythefilm.com.