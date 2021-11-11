LOADING

St. Francis students collect 4,600 pair of socks for the homeless

wnycatholic November 11, 2021
Joseph Blackwell ’22, (from left) Kyle Wicka ’22 and Owen Mulderig ’23 sort the many pairs of socks collected by St. Francis High School students. The much needed footwear will go to the Buffalo City Missions and St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy. (Photo courtesy of St. Francis High School)

ATHOL SPRINGS — For the second year in a row, St. Francis High School students collected socks for the homeless during “Socktober.” Over 4,600 pairs were collected, surpassing last year total of 3,500 pair. According to Friar Matt Foley, director of Campus Ministry at St. Francis High School, socks are the most requested and the least donated item to the homeless. The socks are going to the Buffalo City Missions and St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy.

Service in an integral part of a St. Francis education. A Thanksgiving food drive is currently underway and a Christmas toy drive is planned.

