Dr. Tamra Minor, NU VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (third from left) poses with Father Craig Pridgen, member of NU board of trustees; Father James J. Maher, CM, NU President, and Lisbet Arias, senior NU student. (Photo courtesy of Niagara University)

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — On Monday, Nov. 8, Niagara University introduced Tamra Minor, Ph.D., as its inaugural vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Minor will fill the vice presidential role that was established based on the recommendation of the university’s Identifying and Dismantling Racial Injustice Task Force, and she will provide essential leadership as the university advances its campus equity and inclusion efforts, initiatives and functions.

“Dr. Minor distinguished herself, not only because of her talent and incredible work experience, but because of her clearly demonstrated commitment to our Catholic and Vincentian mission as a framework for what must be done to elevate our strategy for diversity and equity,” said Father James J. Maher, CM, Niagara University president. “The addition of Dr. Minor to Niagara University is critically important as we continue to develop a community committed to inclusive excellence.”

Minor comes to Niagara from the University of Albany, where she has worked since 2007. She served in a number of positions, including chief diversity officer and assistant vice president for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. In that role, she was integral in determining the vision and definition for diversity efforts, and drove a systematic method and structure to establish common goals, benchmarks and metrics for this work. Minor has also served as the associate vice chancellor for institutional diversity at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, and as the human resources director, organizational development, in the Columbus Public School District. She began her career at Ohio State University.

In addition to her professional work, Minor has also been a member of the National Conference on Race and Ethnicity Conference Planning Committee, the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. She served as a board member for Girls Incorporated, Trinity Alliance, and the Center for Law and Justice.

“I am excited to join Niagara University as the inaugural vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” said Minor. “I look forward to working with the leadership, faculty, staff, students and the external Niagara community to embed diversity, equity and inclusion into all that happens at Niagara University.

“Hearing Father Maher’s vision for the university, which included addressing issues of poverty in Niagara Falls, is what made this the place I want to be,” she continued. “The thought of working collaboratively with the campus and the Niagara community to have the type of impact that would transform the lives of Niagara University’s students, faculty, staff and the community, in particular the poor, will be rewarding. I am also excited about the opportunity to help the institution realize its Vincentian Catholic mission, and I am honored to serve in this new capacity.”