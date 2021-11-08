STELLA NIAGARA — Prepare ye the way of the Lord! Plan now to enhance your spiritual journey this year leading up to Christmas by attending the Advent Silent Guided Weekend Retreat at Stella Niagara’s Center of Renewal in the Town of Lewiston. The retreat will run from Friday evening dinner through Sunday lunch Dec. 3-5, and will include Advent prayers, periods of silence throughout the weekend with moments of reflective and contemplative time along with scheduled conferences, group sharing and prayer chants, and personal reflective questions for use all throughout Advent leading up to Christmas.

Pre-registrations are due by Friday, Nov. 19 to ensure adequate seating and meals, with late reservation options possible if space is still available. Single and double accommodations are available as well as a special commuter rate. Early check-ins and/or extended retreat days may also be arranged as available. Contact the Center of Renewal at 716-754-7376, Ext. 1 or 2 to pre-register or request more information.

Sister Marcella Kiesel, OSF, a Franciscan Sister of Penance and Christian Charity, has been formally guiding this weekend retreat for over six decades. Her ministries have included registered nursing, college teaching, rural and urban work directly with the poor, teaching English to immigrants, and directing retreats throughout the United States, Canada, and in Tanzania, East Africa. Sister Marcella presently resides in a hermitage on campus and is also available for spiritual direction through the Center of Renewal at Stella Niagara throughout the year.

The Center of Renewal Retreat & Conference Center at Stella Niagara is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity, Holy Name Province. Located at 4421 Lower River Road only two miles north of the Village of Lewiston and Artpark, Stella Niagara’s Center of Renewal is an all-in-one-building retreat house that can provide overnight retreats and conferences for close to 100 individuals with multiple meeting rooms for groups of varying sizes. Enjoy 100-plus acres of tranquil, natural beauty located on the Lower Niagara River adjacent to the Stella Niagara Preserve of the Western New York Land Conservancy. Come Enjoy Our Interfaith Hospitality.