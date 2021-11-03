LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life

St. Mary’s newly ordained priest receives the Knights of Columbus honorary chalice

wnycatholic November 3, 2021
Share

Father Ryan Keating receives an honorary chalice from John Stockman, faithful navigator of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary Parish, Swormville)

SWORMVILLE — Father Ryan Keating, newly ordained in June and assigned to St. Mary Parish in July, received an honorary chalice by the Fourth Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, before the 5:30 p.m. Mass.

The chalice, inscribed with the names of the Fallen Sir Knights who have passed away over this past year from the local assembly, was presented by John Stockman, faithful navigator of the Fourth Degree Knights. This assembly of knights serves parishes throughout the Northtowns area.

Knights of Columbus throughout the world sponsor seminarians and support parish priests. Each assembly presents one inscribed chalice to a newly ordained priest so that Sir Knights who have passed away will be remembered and prayed for each time the priest offers Mass.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020