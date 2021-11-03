Father Ryan Keating receives an honorary chalice from John Stockman, faithful navigator of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary Parish, Swormville)

SWORMVILLE — Father Ryan Keating, newly ordained in June and assigned to St. Mary Parish in July, received an honorary chalice by the Fourth Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, before the 5:30 p.m. Mass.

The chalice, inscribed with the names of the Fallen Sir Knights who have passed away over this past year from the local assembly, was presented by John Stockman, faithful navigator of the Fourth Degree Knights. This assembly of knights serves parishes throughout the Northtowns area.

Knights of Columbus throughout the world sponsor seminarians and support parish priests. Each assembly presents one inscribed chalice to a newly ordained priest so that Sir Knights who have passed away will be remembered and prayed for each time the priest offers Mass.