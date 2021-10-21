On Jan. 22, 1973, the Roe v. Wade decision of the Supreme Court ushered in the era of abortion on demand in the United States. In 2018, Mississippi passed a law protecting unborn children after 15 weeks of gestation. This is when the baby has a heartbeat, eyes that open, ears that hear, and can move and kick. The law was challenged and the case, known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is being heard by the Supreme Court beginning Dec. 1. A decision is expected in June 2022.

Dobbs v. Jackson is a landmark case that could potentially overturn the decision of Roe v. Wade. The possibility for future laws protecting the unborn hangs in the balance.

The pro-life community is asking for people of every faith to come together in a united effort to pray and fast for this intention in the coming months. For the past 48 years, the infamous date of Jan. 22 has been one of solemn prayer and remembrance for the tragedy of legalized abortion in this country. That is why in these next crucial nine months, from October until June, the 22nd of each month should be a special day of prayer and fasting for the Dobbs case, in the hopes that on its 50th anniversary (Jan. 22, 2023) Roe v. Wade will have been finally overturned.

The pro-life community asks that everyone encourage their pastor to celebrate the “Mass for Giving Thanks to God for the Gift of Human Life” at all the daily Masses on the 22nd of each month. Also, think of hosting a special Mass, rosary or Holy Hour for Life on the 22nd of each month. As the Bible shows that prayer and fasting can lead to powerful results, limit yourself to one meal and two smaller meals on that day, or fast from social media, videos, music or something else you like on the 22nd. Families and groups can also pray the rosary together for this intention.

For more information visit http://www.prayfordobbs.com.