The varsity and JV volleyball teams from St. Mary’s High School show off a check for the money they raised for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center through a Dig Pink Game.

LANCASTER — St. Mary’s hosted its annual Dig Pink Game against Rochester Mercy on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Throughout the past couple of weeks, players collected donations and received the signatures of those fighting cancer, cancer survivors, or those who have passed away from this insidious disease on their special pink jerseys. The team definitely played some inspired volleyball, and not only did the Lancers come away with a win in four sets, but they also raised $5,500 for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

St. Mary’s Lancers get into a team huddle before their Dig Pink Game. The volleyball team wore pink jerseys with the names of loved ones who battles cancer displayed on them. (Photos courtesy of St. Mary’s High School)

“This night and this game has become a wonderful tradition for us,” said St. Mary’s Volleyball Head Coach Don Pieczynski. “The girls really respond well to the idea and want to raise as much money as we can for breast cancer research. $5,500 is a great accomplishment, and I’m so proud of these kids,” he concluded.

“The idea behind this game is so inspiring. I have the names of family members and friends who have been affected by cancer on the back of my jersey, and you can’t help but have a little more jump, get a little more inspired to play,” said senior captain setter Courtney Kurkowiak.

The Lancers are undefeated in league play this year as well as in non-league games in their home gym. They look to keep the momentum going as the regular season comes to an end and the playoffs begin.

You can find their schedule at smhlancers.org.