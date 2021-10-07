

(Buffalo, NY) – Following independent investigations and review and recommendation by the Independent Review Board of the Diocese of Buffalo concerning allegations which have been determined to be unsubstantiated, Bishop Michael W. Fisher has accepted the IRB’s recommendations and has reinstated the following priests who were previously placed on Administrative Leave:

Reverend Adolph Kowalczyk, pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Orchard Park

Reverend Gregory Dobson, who is retired but continues to assist in various parishes of the Diocese

Reverend Matt Nycz, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Williamsville

Reverend Monsignor James G. Kelly (83), a retired priest of the Diocese of Buffalo, but who continues to assist in parish ministry.

The Diocese followed its rigorous policies and protocols in dealing with the allegations in question, including notifying the Erie County District Attorney’s office. In addition, diocesan attorneys reached out to the attorneys for the plaintiffs, and the Diocese confronted each of the accused priests, all of whom denied ever committing any acts of abuse. Fr. Kowalczyk, Fr. Dobson, and Fr. Nycz were all accused by the same individual, whose attorney informed the Diocese that his client would not cooperate with the investigation or provide information beyond the general accusation. The allegations against Msgr. Kelly were also found to be unsubstantiated.

