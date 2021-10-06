LOADING

Bishop Fisher

Feast of St. Francis of Assisi celebrated at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School

Joe Martone October 6, 2021
Bishop Michael W. Fisher celebrated Mass on the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School in South Buffalo. Assisting the bishop are Father Sean Paul Fleming (left) and Deacon Tim Coughlin. (Photo by Joe Martone)

The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi was celebrated at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School with a special Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael W. Fisher.

Not only is it the Franciscan high school’s 75th anniversary year, but the Mass also honored the memory of Timon Class of 1977 alumnus Dr. Dennis J. DePerro, former president of St. Bonaventure University, who passed away earlier this year.

Following a welcome from Timon principal Dr. James Newton, Bishop Fisher acknowledged several of DePerro’s family members in attendance at the Oct. 4 Mass. The bishop said that the spirit of St. Francis lived in DePerro, as well as all of us.

During his homily, the bishop asked that we celebrate the life of DePerro as well as St. Francis, perhaps our most well-known and well-loved saint.

“St. Francis came from a wealthy family and had a comfortable life, but following his experience with war, he gave himself over to the Lord,” the bishop explained. “When the Lord asked him to rebuild my church, he originally took that literally but came to understand its deeper meaning.”

“St. Francis stripped himself of everything to follow and serve the Lord, and he helps us walk with our burdens,” Bishop Fisher continued as he addressed the young men in the auditorium. “The high school years are sometimes not easy, and you must ask yourselves where is the Lord sending you?”

A reflection was provided by Ian Joseph, a Timon and St. Bonaventure graduate who spoke of how DePerro lived his life for others.

“Here I am this freshman at St. Bonaventure and Dr. DePerro would invite me to lunch once a month. He would ask me how I was adjusting to college life and about my family and what my goals are moving forward,” Joseph explained. “He’s the president of the university and he’s taking time for me. But that was Dr. DePerro, always taking time for others.”

