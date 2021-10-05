OLV Charities – the support arm and mission partner of OLV Organizations/”Father Baker’s – will celebrate the 41st annual Friends of Father Baker Reception on Friday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at The Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park.

The Friends of Father Baker Reception furthers the ministries of OLV’s saintly founder, Venerable Nelson Baker. Today, OLV focuses on being a beacon of hope for the poor, downtrodden and young, as well as caring for the forgotten of our society through OLV Charites, OLV Human Services and OLV National Shrine & Basilica.

This year’s honorees represent the values and ministries of Venerable Nelson Baker; the following award recipients have influenced numerous lives through their charitable efforts here in Western New York and across the globe.

Sister Norma Pimentel, MJ – Service to Youth Award

Sister Norma Pimentel, MJ

Sister Norma is the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. Named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influ­ential People of 2020, she has also appeared on “20/20,” “60 Minutes” and “Face the Nation.” Through her efforts, she works to be an advocate and care provider for thousands of refugees and immigrants at the United States/Mexico border. She is a trailblazer that advances the social mission of the Church in an effort to help those in need.

Mark Zirnheld – Service to Youth Award

Mark Zirnheld

Mark is the CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Buffalo, an organization that serves the poor, suffering, and the forgotten in Western New York. He has served many non-profits, including the CYO, NYS Catholic Conference, Canisius College, WNY Coalition for the Homeless, West Side Jaycees, United Way, St. Andrew’s Parish, Catholic Urban Outreach Network, and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.

Hannah Ross – Youth Service Award

Hannah Ross

Hannah Ross is a senior at the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart. Last year, Hannah volunteered over 50 hours serving people at several organizations, including the Arc Erie County and Kaely’s Kindness Foundation, an organization that provides resources and support for teen girls with cancer.

The chair couple for the event are Jim and Julie Dentinger. Jim is president of NOCO Enterprises LLC, a division of NOCO that is responsible for facilitating the company’s growth; before joining NOCO, Jim co-founded the creation of McGuire Development. His visionary leadership, depth of real estate experience, and commitment to business ethics has played a major role in advancing the growth of the Western New York region.

“We are honored to chair the 41st annual Friends of Father Baker Reception,” said Jim and Julie Dentinger. “For more than 160 years, Father Baker’s ministries have positively impacted disadvantaged children, youth, and families of the Western New York region. This year, we further the legacy of Father Baker as we recognize the charitable works of three deserving honorees, individuals that have gone above and beyond to improve the lives of countless people through their charitable works.”

For tickets, sponsorship, and additional event information, please call OLV’s special events office at 716-828-9289 or go to www.friendsoffatherbaker.org.