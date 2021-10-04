Bishop Michael W. Fisher blesses 24 new parish Respect Life coordinators during Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral on Oct. 3. These coordinators will carry out the mission of the diocesan Office of Pastoral Ministries in their individual parishes. (Photo by Joe Martone)

Citing it is a day to stand up for life during his opening remarks, Bishop Michael W. Fisher celebrated the Diocese of Buffalo’s annual Respect Life Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral on Sunday, Oct.3

Bishop Fisher spoke of the lengthy marriage of his parents who were married for 59 years and of the long marriages his brothers and sisters have enjoyed.

“In Genesis, God singles out one husband and wife,” Bishop Fisher explained. “Marriage is uniquely created by God. It came before Israel and marriage is a part of God’s plan for us with God’s grace.”

All other relationships may come and go, the bishop continued, but in marriage two people vow to be and stay together. It is more than a promise. The vow makes marriage unique, and marriage is unique because it is a commitment to one person. He said that marriage is a vocation for and of the Church.

The Mass, sponsored by the Diocesan Office of Pastoral Ministries, St. Gianna Pregnancy Outreach Center and Mother Teresa Home, featured the commissioning of 24 Respect Life coordinators representing parishes throughout the diocese.

‘Marriage is public, and the Church must stand up to protect marriage, Bishop Fisher said. “There is a strong correlation between the strength of marriage and the proliferation of abortion.”

These are difficult times, and we must continue to pray. Abortion is murder and it needs to end, he said.

The bishop praised the work at Mother Teresa Home and St. Gianna’s as so important and requested that we all pray for our families.

Following the commissioning ceremony for new Respect Life coordinators and existing coordinators joined together in front of the altar at St. Joseph’s for a blessing from Bishop Fisher.