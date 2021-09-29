Blessed Sacrament Parish in Buffalo is pleased to announce that a special Blessing of the Animals

will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m., outside at the church located at 1029 Delaware Ave. This special service is being done in commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi’s feast day that occurs on Oct. 4.

Father Joseph Porpiglia, pastor of Blessed Sacrament, will conduct the blessing. Parishioners, friends and neighbors of Blessed Sacrament are invited to bring their pets to this special service.

St. Francis is known as the patron saint of animals. He had a great love for animals and the environment. It is said that, one day, while Francis was travelling with some companions, they happened upon a place in the road where birds filled the trees on either side. Francis told his companions to “wait for me while I go to preach to my sisters the birds.” The birds surrounded him, intrigued by the power of his voice, and not one of them flew away. He is often portrayed with a

bird, typically in his hand.

During the World Environment Day 1982, Pope John Paul II said that St. Francis’ love and care for creation was a challenge for contemporary Catholics and a reminder “not to behave like dissident predators where nature is concerned, but to assume responsibility for it, taking all care so that everything stays healthy and integrated, so as to offer a welcoming and friendly environment even to those who succeed us.”

Several parishes across the diocese will also hold pet blessings. Check with your local parish for times.