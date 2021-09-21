TONAWANDA — Cardinal O’Hara High School will honor new inductees into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 2, at 5:30 p.m., at Banchetti by Rizzo’s in Amherst.

Inductees include individuals and teams that made an impressionable mark on the school’s history.

Paul Cartone ’89, a graduate from Niagara University and Buffalo State College, received a master’s degree from Canisius College. He took part in O’Hara baseball and golf teams four years receiving All Catholic honors. As a baseball player at Niagara University, he was named All MAAC, All State and MVP. He is a business advisor with AdvoCare.

Catherine (Biggie) DeGuehery ’87, a graduate from St. Bonaventure University, was starting pitcher of the Cardinal O’Hara softball team four years and played varsity basketball and volleyball winning the Scholar-Athlete Award. She continued softball four years at St. Bonaventure and is head coach of Amherst Thunder. Currently, she is project manager with ADP.

Gregory Emminger ’82, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Canisius College and attended the management development program of the Harvard Business School Club of Buffalo. He is vice president, director of development for Carubba & Co. At Cardinal O’Hara, he played on the varsity football, baseball and wrestling teams and was named first team All-Catholic and All Western New York for football in his senior year.

Diane (Missert) Wickham ’67, earned her bachelor and master’s degrees from Buffalo State College. She is a retired professor of biology from Trocaire College. At Cardinal O’Hara, she was on the varsity basketball, volleyball, badminton and bowling teams. She continued athletics in college playing field hockey, club racquetball and was varsity starter and captain of the basketball team. She is a licensed youth soccer coach and NYSPHSAA and USSF referee, certified official of the WNY Swimming Officials Association and certified women’s umpire for U.S. Lacrosse.

1989 Varsity Boys Baseball Team. The team won two post-season championships, the Georgetown Cup and the Mayor’s Trophy, the only baseball team in O’Hara history to have accomplished such a feat.

Women’s Basketball Teams 2011-12. The first O’Hara women’s team to win the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Class B championship. Ranked No. 1 in the final Buffalo News Girls Basketball Small School Poll.Ranked No. 11 in the NYS Sportswriters final Poll Class B.

Girls Basketball 2012-13 Team. In2013, the team won 26 consecutive games to start the season. The final record was 28-2.The teamwon the New York State Catholic High School AA Class B championship. New York State Federation Tournament Class B finalist; MMAA regular season champions, ranked No. 3 in the NYS Sportswriters Final Poll Class B and ranked No. 1 Final Buffalo New Girls Basketball small school poll.

Tickets for the event are $55. For tickets or more information, call 716-695-2600, Ext. 312 or email rorr@cardinalohara.com.