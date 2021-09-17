(Buffalo, NY) – Bishop Michael W. Fisher has placed the Reverend Robert J. Schober (70), a retired priest of the Diocese of Buffalo, on administrative leave upon being informed that informational documents have been filed with the federal Bankruptcy Court as part of the Diocese’s chapter 11 reorganization proceeding.

As is standard practice in these matters, the Diocese has notified the office of the Erie County District Attorney. The Independent Review Board has also been informed and will be responsible for appointing an independent investigator. Diocesan officials have met with Father Schober to inform him of the allegation and he has denied committing any acts of abuse.

Fr. Schober, who is retired and not currently active in ministry, is restricted from carrying out any priestly ministry or from presenting himself publicly as a priest. At the time of his retirement, Fr. Schober served as a chaplain at Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

The decision by Bishop Fisher to place Fr. Schober on administrative leave is not intended to indicate guilt or a determination about the truth or falsity of the complaint.