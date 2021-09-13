Sister Catherine Meiler, who spent nearly 40 years educating young minds died Sept. 6, 2021, just short of her 84th birthday.

Born Catherine Margaret Meiler on Sept. 8, 1937, in Lancaster, the daughter of John Joseph and Anna Catherine (Leahy) Meiler attended St. Mary’s High School, Lancaster. Upon graduation she entered to Sisters of St. Francis order taking the name Sister Jude Therese. She later returned to her baptismal name Sister Catherine.

After entrance, Sister continued her education at St. Clare College, Williamsville and Medaille College, Buffalo, attaining a bachelor’s of science degree in Education, a Certificate in Education as a New York state permanent principal, as well as a certificate as a catechist from the Diocese of Buffalo.

Sister Catherine spent 38 years as a primary grade teacher in various schools in the Diocese of Buffalo including: St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda; Nativity of Our Lord, Harris Hill; SS Peter & Paul, Williamsville; St. Vincent de Paul, Springbrook; Our Lady of Pompeii, Lancaster and 16 years at St. Aloysius, Springville. In June 1997, Sister Catherine was chosen as St. Aloysius Teacher of the Month. In addition to her love of teaching children, Sister Catherine loved to watch and participate in all sports. In June 1994, she was inducted into the St. Mary’s Lancaster High School “Athlete Hall of Fame.”

A funeral Mass was offered Sept. 10, at SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville.