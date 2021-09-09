Bishop Michael W. Fisher learns about the recently renovated chapel at Cardinal O’Hara High School from Principal Mary Holzerland. The bishop visited the Tonawanda institute on the first day of school. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

Bishop Michael W. Fisher witnessed the Hawk pride that filled the halls of Cardinal O’Hara High School as students returned to the Tonawanda institute for their first day of school. Bishop Fisher, accompanied by Dr. Timothy Uhl, superintendent of schools of the Diocese of Buffalo, examined the facilities and met the students who are preparing for the school’s 60th year of molding young minds and nurturing Christian souls.

Along with the classrooms, the bishop and Uhl checked out the school’s auditorium, football field and chapel. They received a guided tour from members of the student council.

“It was very nice meeting him,” said Onalee Quarncini, Student Council president. “We talked to him a little bit. It was nice to explain what we do here and what we’re part of. I hope we made him feel welcome.”

Students at Cardinal O’Hara were eager to meet Bishop Michael W. Fisher on the first day of school. Here he takes a minute to pose for a photo with Hannah Siegel and Mateo Curtis. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

Last year, the school offered an online option for people concerned about Covid. This year, the faculty and staff made it possible for all instruction to be presented in class, which the students appreciate.

“It felt pretty good to be back,” said Quarncini. “We were back last year, but it’s nice to have everyone back in school. There’s no online option this year, so everyone’s here and it feels more like a regular year.”

“Having our students back in the building for full time in-school instruction is a wonderful continuation of our efforts throughout the 2020-21 school year to insure that all students were able to safely attend school every day, interact with their teachers and fellow students and receive that all important in-person instruction that is the best method to prepare students for college ahead,” said Principal Mary Holzerland.

The school uses the hashtag You Belong Here. The students obviously feel as though they do belong there, often commenting on the family-like atmosphere on campus.

“I like the fact that it’s a smaller school, so you definitely feel like you’re part of a family when you’re here,” said senior Sean Nemeth. “You get more of a sense of community than you would at a larger school.”