HAMBURG — After a national search, Ann Rivera, Ph.D. has been named academic dean at Hilbert College, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maureen F. Finney, Ed.D., PA-C announced. Rivera’s appointment is effective Sept. 20.

“I am confident that Dr. Rivera has the experience and leadership skills to work collaboratively with our talented faculty to advance our academic initiatives,” Finney said. “I am thrilled to have a leader with Ann’s knowledge and capabilities in this crucial role.”

Rivera comes to Hilbert after nine years at Villa Maria College. She has served in a number of roles at Villa Maria, most recently as dean of Faculty. In that role, she supervised departmental chairs and all full time faculty. Additionally, Rivera oversaw curriculum design and implementation; identified and facilitated professional development plans; cultivated a positive organizational climate; and designed and implemented a new faculty mentoring program. During her tenure at Villa Maria, Rivera also served as the chair of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies, coordinator of Writing across the Curriculum and First Year Composition, professor of English, and she co-authored the college’s Student Success Plan.

In her new role at Hilbert, Rivera will serve as the academic leader for all academic programs and courses offered at the college. In addition, she will serve as the chair of the Graduate Studies Department and oversee all aspects of academic operations, faculty, students and programs. Rivera will also be responsible for new program development and program review.

Rivera is very active in her community. She serves as a vice president of Executive Affairs and member-at-large on the Buffalo Public Schools’ Board of Education and is president of the New York College English Association. She also was an advocate for individuals with special needs through the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee. Rivera has served as a presenter at numerous conferences and has received many honors, including Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year at Villa Maria.

Rivera has a bachelor’s degree in English and American Studies from Hampshire College. She received her master’s degree and Ph.D. in English from the University at Buffalo.