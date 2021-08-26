HAMBURG — Hilbert College launches comprehensive brand refresh, including a new visual identity, a completely re-imagined brand platform, and a full-scale fall campaign. Hilbert partnered with Creative Communication Associates out of Troy to create and launch the new brand. Visit this webpage for details, including a video on the making of the new Hilbert logo and our new 30-second TV commercial.

“We are excited to launch this new brand for Hilbert College,” said Dr. Randyll Bowen, vice president for Enrollment Management at Hilbert. “We believe this theme will not only resonate with prospective students, but will also be a vision that the entire Hilbert community – faculty, staff, alumni and students – can embrace.”

Hilbert and CCA conducted wide-ranging research, including quantitative and qualitative interviews and surveys of both internal and external audiences. Several factors were considered in the development of Hilbert’s new brand platform including the institution’s mission and vision as a Catholic, Franciscan College, its distinguishing attributes, and a thoughtful analysis of key market drivers.

The theme of Hilbert’s new brand is rooted in introducing Hilbert and its Franciscan values to the market in a way that articulates the college’s essential and inherent belief in all students. The campaign articulates Hilbert’s student-centered focus within a supportive and inclusive community committed to making a positive impact: “We believe in you. Whatever your background or faith, we welcome you. We believe that the good we do together will echo in the world.”

“When we developed this new theme, it was important for us to introduce Hilbert and our fundamental values to the community in a way that was true to who we are,” said Matt Heidt, Hilbert’s assistant vice president for Marketing & Chief Communications Officer. “We were guided by Hilbert’s mission and vision statements, but, more importantly, by the Hilbert community.”