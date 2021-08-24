HAMBURG — Hilbert College and the Buffalo Public School District announce partnership for dual enrollment program. As part of this new relationship, students from Buffalo Public Schools will now have the opportunity to take college-level courses through Hilbert College Global – the online division of Hilbert College. Buffalo Public School students would be eligible for this program at no cost to them.

“The opportunity for our students to accelerate their college careers is aligned with key objectives of our Education Bargain with Parents and Students. By creating this access for thousands of students, Hilbert College is now among our highest quality District partners,” said Dr. Kriner Cash, superintendent of the Buffalo Public Schools.

“We are very excited about this partnership with the Buffalo Public Schools,” Hilbert President Dr. Michael S. Brophy said. “Working with Dr. Cash on this collaboration, we recognized a need to improve access to higher education for students that previously did not have this opportunity.”

Hilbert’s dual enrollment program provides area high school students with the opportunity to enroll in Hilbert courses and the students earn credit towards their high school diploma in addition to Hilbert College course credit that can be used towards a Hilbert degree or could be transferred to any college or university degree program.

Annually, Hilbert has over 750 students from 19 school districts taking 75 dual enrollment courses. Hilbert expects these numbers to increase dramatically as a result of the partnership with Buffalo Public Schools.

Hilbert’s dual enrollment program allows students the exceptional opportunity to get a jump start on their college degree and provides students with the chance to experience college coursework before their freshmen year of college. Hilbert’s dual enrollment courses have the same course requirements as the corresponding Hilbert College course and will receive the same amount of college credit.