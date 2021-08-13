Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School will hold the first set of alumni events to celebrate its 75th anniversary from Sept. 30 – Oct. 4.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, all are invited to the Timon Tigers homecoming game against Silver Creek on at Pierce Field at Mulroy Park 6:30 p.m. Alumni are welcome to join the Parade of Champions taking place from the Timon building to Pierce Field.

On Friday, Oct. 1, alumni can tour their old school in the afternoon. The homecoming dance will follow. Anyone interested in coming into the school for a tour may contact Lysa Elis at 716-826-3610 ext. 246 or email elis@bishoptimon.com.

The next day, alumni get their turn on the dance floor as the South Buffalo high school holds its 75th anniversary dance from 6-11 p.m.

Closing out the long weekend will be Bishop Michael W. Fisher, who will lead the students and staff in the Feast of St. Francis Liturgy at the school on Monday, Oct. 4.

Dance tickets can be purchased at https://e.givesmart.com/events/ng5/. For the latest on Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School and alumni news, visit http://www.bishoptimon.com.