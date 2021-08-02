Catholic Charities of Buffalo has elected Joseph Emminger and Esmeralda Sierra to its board of trustees. Emminger is supervisor for the Town of Tonawanda and is president and senior partner of Emminger, Newton, Pigeon & Magyar Inc. Sierra is a community volunteer.

Joseph Emminger

“Joe and Esmeralda each bring decades of leadership and community service expertise to their new roles on our board of trustees, and we are excited to welcome them to Catholic Charities,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities.

Emminger is currently a board member with the Erie County Industrial Development Agency and a commissioner with the Niagara River Greenway Commission. He previously served on the boards of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce and Ken-Friends of Youth Foundation. Emminger has also held various volunteer positions with St. Amelia Parish, including having served as the parish’s appeal chair and is currently a stewardship team member. He resides in Town of Tonawanda.

Esmeralda Sierra

Sierra worked at ConnectLife as the community engagement coordinator for 13 years. She currently serves as president of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York Inc. and vice president of the Near East and West Side Task Force. In addition to volunteering with several community organizations, Sierra previously served as a board member for Community Access Services of WNY Inc., Hispano Unidos de Buffalo, and VOICE Buffalo Inc. and is past president of Holy Cross parish council. She resides in Buffalo.

For more information about Catholic Charities of Buffalo, visit ccwny.org or call 716-218-1400.