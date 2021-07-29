Msgr. Robert Zapfel

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has granted faculties to Father Bryan Hajovsky, OFM Conv., who has been assigned by his provincial to St. Francis of Assisi Friary in Athol Springs. He will teach at St. Francis High School. His faculties will be effective Aug. 1.

Msgr. Robert Zapfel has been given the additional responsibility as administrator of St. Andrew Kim Korean Mission in Tonawanda, effective July 26. Father Inyong Park will return to his Diocese in Korea that same day. Unfortunately, Father Park’s bishop can no longer send Korean priests to serve in our diocese. Msgr. Zapfel will assist the St. Andrew Kim community through this time of transition.