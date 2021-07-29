LOADING

Type to search

Clergy Assignments

St. Francis High welcomes teacher, St. Andrew Kim looses administrator

wnycatholic July 29, 2021
Share
Msgr. Robert Zapfel

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has granted faculties to Father Bryan Hajovsky, OFM Conv., who has been assigned by his provincial to St. Francis of Assisi Friary in Athol Springs.  He will teach at St. Francis High School.  His faculties will be effective Aug. 1.

Msgr. Robert Zapfel has been given the additional responsibility as administrator of St. Andrew Kim Korean Mission in Tonawanda, effective July 26.  Father Inyong Park will return to his Diocese in Korea that same day. Unfortunately, Father Park’s bishop can no longer send Korean priests to serve in our diocese. Msgr. Zapfel will assist the St. Andrew Kim community through this time of transition. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020