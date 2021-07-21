Pope Francis has established the celebration of the World Day for Grandparents and Elderly set on the fourth Sunday of July beginning this year (July 25). This day falls near the liturgical memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne, the grandparents of Jesus. The announcement of this celebration coincides with the celebration of the Year of Amoris Laetitia Family, which began on the Solemnity of St. Joseph the husband of Mary, on March 19, and will conclude at the World Meeting of Families in Rome in June 2022.

In their 1999 pastoral message Blessings of Age, the U.S. bishops invited older persons, their families, and their faith communities to develop new initiatives that encourage the participation of older persons in society and in the Church. Recognizing the social, economic and spiritual implications of this rapidly growing age group, the bishops encouraged a fresh perspective that embraces the gift of aging. In Blessings of Age, special words are offered for older people themselves; caregivers; the parish faith community of pastors, staff, volunteers and parishioners; and younger adults. The publication also includes reflection and discussion questions, current statistics, and helpful suggestions. It was released in commemoration of the United Nations’ “International Year of Older Persons.”

Resources for celebrating World Day for Grandparents and Elderly can be found here.