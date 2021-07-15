LOADING

Trocaire College to require Covid-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff

wnycatholic July 15, 2021
Trocaire College announced July 14 that it will require all members of the Trocaire community – students, faculty, staff and non-Trocaire service providers – to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to the start of the fall 2021 semester on Aug. 30. All will be required to submit proof of vaccination or a request for a medical or religious accommodation.

“This decision was made with the best interest of our Trocaire College community in mind and was not made lightly. Our status as a major educator of health care professionals in the Buffalo-Niagara region means it is our duty to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our students, employees and the community at large,” said Bassam M. Deeb, Ph.D., president of Trocaire College. “Requiring a Covid-19 vaccine, which has been proven safe and highly effective, is the best way to ensure a safe educational environment for all.”

Trocaire is planning to bring back as many on-campus, seated classes as reasonable for the fall 2021 semester. Requiring vaccinations will allow Trocaire to revise the safety precautions that have been followed throughout the pandemic, including ending requirements to wear masks and socially distance on college property, except for those who are unvaccinated; removing capacity restrictions and social gathering limits; and ending daily health screenings. 

