Local casting director Frank Rossi is looking for people to appear as extras for the upcoming film, “Cabrini,” about the life and times of Mother Frances Cabrini, who founded the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart.

Rossi is looking for men, women and children that closely resemble residents and immigrants of Italy from 1889. He is specifically looking for people of Italian and Latino heritage, but people of other backgrounds are needed as well. Already St. Anthony of Padua Church in downtown Buffalo has been selected as a filming location.

Some of the roles being cast include Italian and Latino children to play abandoned, homeless and orphaned kids ages 8-15; Italian or Latino women to play nuns; as well Italian men. Rossi hopes to find multi-generation families too. Other roles include everything from drunks and thugs to doctors and police officers.

All extra and featured extra role casting will be done via email and website submission.Those interested should submit their picture along with their contact information and age, if less than 18 years old, to extracastingcabrini@gmail.com or via the following website http://www.buffalofilmcasting.com/cabrini.html between July 12 and Sept. 10. Filming will follow all CDC and New York state COVID guidelines.

The film is described as the “taut, timely story of a pioneering social activist who championed the empowerment of women and the rights of immigrants – at a time when women were second-class citizens, and the immigrants she served were considered barely human. Along the way, Mother Cabrini proved herself to be among the greatest entrepreneurs of the 19th century – a woman who began with nothing and created the largest charitable empire the world had ever known … truly an empire of hope.”