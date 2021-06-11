NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — On Saturday, June 12, after being closed for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University will reopen to the public. Patrons may visit the museum on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. There is no charge to enter and cameras are welcome.

Visitors who are unvaccinated must be masked at all times and practice social distancing. Face masks and social distancing are optional for fully vaccinated visitors.

New exhibitions are hosted in each of the museum’s galleries and include:

Niagara University’s Castellani Art Museum will exhibit 300 years of Niagara Falls imagery when it reopens June 12.

• Salvador Dali’s Les Diners de Gala, an imaginative world of unique culinary treasures. This portfolio of lithographs is Dali’s Surrealist twist on some of his favorite meals, filled with images of bread, outlandish desserts, fish, fruit, lobster, snails, exotic meats and more.

• Artists View the Falls: 300 Years of Niagara Falls Imagery, features works by international, American, and Western New York artists dating from 1698 to 2013 that reflect the historical and cultural changes that have taken place at Niagara Falls over the past 300 years.

• Acquisition Highlights 2010-2020: Paintings and Sculpture presents a 10-year retrospective of significant donations to the museum’s permanent collection and draws from a diversity of artists who explore a range of issues such as culture, memory, social justice, identity, history and formal aspects of art making.

• Gather Together: Quilting Niagara explores the core concepts that underpin the quilt tradition, featuring traditional and contemporary quilts by local quilters from the Kenan Quilters’ Guild, developed in collaboration with the Kenan Center and the guild.

• The Buffalo Society of Artists 125th Catalogue Exhibition, a showcase of contemporary mixed media artworks by more than 65 local artists.

The Castellani Art Museum at the center of the Niagara University campus is dedicated to the enjoyment and educational potential of artistic creativity. As a major resource for the visual arts in Niagara County, the CAM’s permanent collection includes over 5,000 pieces of modern and contemporary art. The museum is committed to the professional care and preservation of this artwork.