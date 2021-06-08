HAMBURG — The Hilbert College board of trustees approved the establishment of Hilbert College Global – the new online division of Hilbert. Hilbert College Global will not only offer one of the most competitive tuition rates in the online education market, but it will provide students with a flexible and high quality online education. More information on Hilbert College Global is available at www.hilbert.edu/global.

Tuition for the college’s new online division will be among the most affordable in the nation. At $295 per undergraduate credit hour, it is the most affordable online bachelor’s degree in Western New York and on par with leading national competitors. There will be no additional college fees associated with the college’s new online undergraduate programs. Additionally, Hilbert College Global will offer undergraduate students enrolling for the fall 2021 semester to take their first two classes (six credit hours) free of charge.

“So many students are looking for a meaningful way to contribute to society,” Hilbert President Michael S. Brophy, Ph.D. said. “Hilbert College Global will make that possible as the college’s Franciscan charism is delivered to students in a high quality manner that fits with their lifestyles and responsibilities. We remain committed to improving higher education access for all students.”

In addition to Hilbert’s graduate programs in criminal justice administration, public administration, and health administration, which have been available in an online format for the last few years, Hilbert College Global will be launching the following undergraduate programs: business management (BS), criminal justice (BS), cybersecurity (BS), digital media and communications (BA), liberal studies (BS), psychology (BA), business administration (AAS), and liberal arts (AA).

With the launch of Hilbert College Global, the college advances its strategic plan, Hilbert 2025. Delivering the charism of Hilbert’s founders, the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph (FSSJ), to an online audience positions the college to grow its enrollment and strengthen its financial standing.

Hilbert College Global will maintain Hilbert’s core mission, vision and values as a Catholic Franciscan institution that welcomes students from diverse backgrounds and all faith traditions. Hilbert College Global will follow Hilbert’s general education curriculum, maintain the college’s learning outcomes, and will be accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

“At Hilbert, we are steadfast in our mission to an education that creates informed citizens committed to serving and strengthening our communities,” Brophy said. “We know the values of a Franciscan education, which embraces respect, service, social justice and integrity, are important to our students, regardless if they are on campus or online.”