HAMBURG — Hilbert College Global, the new online division of Hilbert which launched earlier this month, has joined Acadeum and the Council of Independent Colleges Online Course Sharing Consortium. The CIC Online Course Sharing Consortium provides access to technology that facilitates online course sharing among CIC members that have similar curricular goals, a concern for academic quality, and a commitment to the liberal arts.

The consortium helps colleges address immediate course availability issues; improve revenue, retention and completion; and streamline payments and reporting. Online course sharing in this capacity allows academic leaders to increase the flexibility of course offerings provided to students. Additionally, Hilbert’s Acadeum membership streamlines the process for Hilbert College Global students, allowing access to course equivalencies from more than 10,000 accredited online courses with no additional cost to the student.

“As we launch our new online division – Hilbert College Global – this Acadeum consortium is a key element to meet our students’ needs,” Hilbert College President Michael S. Brophy, Ph.D. said. “The access that this partnership will provide is an extension of the mission and vision of Hilbert College Global, a strong example of our Franciscan charism, and in line with our Hilbert 2025 strategic plan.”

In addition to Hilbert’s graduate programs, which have been available in an online format for several years, Hilbert College Global has launched undergraduate programs business management (BS), criminal justice (BS), cybersecurity (BS), digital media and communications (BA), liberal studies (BS), psychology (BA), business administration (AAS), and liberal arts (AA).

More information on Hilbert College Global is available at www.hilbert.edu/global. More information on Acadeum is available at https://acadeum.com/ and for the CIC Online Course Sharing Consortium – https://acadeum.com/consortia/cic/.