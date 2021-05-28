Sister Mary Antonita Sikorski, 87, a Felician Sister for 68 years, died in Blessed Mary Angela Convent, Cheektowaga, on May 22, 2021. The former Theresa Ann was born on Aug. 3, 1933, in Syracuse to Genevieve (Wasielewski) and Anthony Sikorski. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and attended St. Patrick High School in Syracuse. She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters on July 16, 1952, and professed perpetual vows on Aug. 6, 1960. She furthered her education at Mount St. Joseph Teachers (Medaille) College in Buffalo, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in education.

Sister Antonita began her ministry as a primary grade teacher at Transfiguration School in Buffalo. She taught at many Catholic elementary schools in the Diocese of Buffalo and at St. Peter School in Lowville. She had a unique way of presenting information to the students which enabled them to understand many concepts.

At St. Josaphat School in Cheektowaga, and St. Bernard School and St. John Kanty School in Buffalo, she served as religious education coordinator in addition to teaching. She held this position in religious education at several places in Boonville and at Transfiguration Parish in Rome, New York.

In September 1986, Sister Antonita volunteered to serve in ministries in Brazil for two years. Upon her return to the United States, she returned to elementary school teaching at St. John de La Salle School in Niagara Falls.

She embarked on a new twist in her ministerial journey in August 1990 when she began to serve as the director of religious education at Infant of Prague Parish, Cheektowaga. She served at this parish in this capacity for 21 years. Then continued her stay for seven more years as a pastoral associate. In addition to accepting and enjoying her ministerial responsibilities as a Felician Sister, Sister Antonita cherished sharing her life with Sister Mary Norbert Sikorski, her sister, who preceded her in death in 2002.

In 2018, Sister Antonita began ministering to the sisters at the Blessed Mary Angela Care Center as a pastoral visitor. She became a patient in the care center in November 2019. Sister Antonita loved being with others and ministering to them. She was fun-loving and full of energy as well as deeply rooted in her relationship with God.

Sister Antonita is predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Genevieve Sikorski, her sister, Sister Mary Norbert Sikorski, and her brother, Richard Sikorski.

Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, in Cheektowaga.