Bishop Michael Fisher has made the following appointments.

Msgr. Richard Siepka has been named pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Cheektowaga. This is effective June 1, for a term of six years or a subsequent appointment. Msgr. Siepka was previously on the staff of Christ the King Seminary. He also served as pastor of St. Andrew Parish in Kenmore from 2001-2008.

Father Darrell Duffy will become the pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Hamburg effective May 24, for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment. He has been serving as the pastor of St. James Parish in Jamestown since 2009.