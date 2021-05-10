LOADING

Bishop Fisher appoints pastors to St. Philip’s and SS. Peter & Paul

May 10, 2021
Father Darrell Duffy
Msgr. Richard Siepka

Bishop Michael Fisher has made the following appointments.

Msgr. Richard Siepka has been named pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Cheektowaga. This is effective June 1, for a term of six years or a subsequent appointment. Msgr. Siepka was previously on the staff of Christ the King Seminary. He also served as pastor of St. Andrew Parish in Kenmore from 2001-2008.

Father Darrell Duffy will become the pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Hamburg effective May 24, for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment. He has been serving as the pastor of St. James Parish in Jamestown since 2009.

