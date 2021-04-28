Idaho Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 366 into law on April 27. The bill is commonly known as the “Fetal Heartbeat Bill.”

“Idaho is a state that values the most innocent of all lives – the lives of babies. We should never relent in our efforts to protect the lives of the preborn. Hundreds and hundreds of babies lose their lives every year in Idaho due to abortion, an absolute tragedy. I appreciate Idaho lawmakers for continuing to protect lives by passing this important legislation, and I am proud to sign the bill into law today,” Governor Little said.

The bill bans abortions after a baby’s heartbeat is detected, around five or six weeks after conception. The legislation makes exceptions for medical emergencies and pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.

Senator Patti Anne Lodge, the bill’s sponsor, said, “We have a multitude of services available for women in crisis pregnancies. Choosing life is supported with compassionate help throughout the pregnancy and extends to 18 months after birth. Life goals can still be achieved for both the mother and child. With the availability of compassionate and supportive services and the rights pregnant women have in today’s world, a woman can give birth and continue her life goals. Encouraging life also provides two million families that want to adopt the opportunity to love and raise a child, if the mother chooses adoption.”

Also, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has signed into law a pro-life bill that would ban discriminatory abortions on unborn babies with genetic abnormalities such as Down syndrome.

“There’s immeasurable value in every single life — regardless of genetic makeup,” Ducey said after signing the law. “We will continue to prioritize protecting life in our preborn children.”

The legislation prohibits discriminatory abortions due to a prenatal diagnosis such as Down syndrome. It also ensures that abortion drugs cannot be shipped through the mail, prevents taxpayer dollars from being used for research that involves fetal remains from an abortion, and requires dignified and respectful treatment of the remains of aborted children.

The bill also would prohibit dangerous abortion drugs from being delivered by mail without a woman having an exam or seeing a doctor, and prohibit public schools from referring students for abortions. It would require that the remains of aborted babies be buried or cremated as well.