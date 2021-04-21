Jeremy Ferguson displays his Youth of the Year certificate presented to him by the Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club.

TONAWANDA — The Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club began its annual Youth of the Year program at a breakfast meeting on April 14 at the Olympic Restaurant in Kenmore. Cardinal O’Hara senior Jeremy Ferguson was selected by faculty to represent Cardinal O’Hara High School as its Youth of the Year.

Jeremy credited his teachers from middle school through high school for their wisdom and words that helped shape and motivate him. Active in many school clubs and as a mentor, he plans to teach history so he can provide knowledge learned from past generations. He has worked diligently for a number of years with Kids Create Hope, started by his family for pediatric cancer research. He is also a moderator for students at his middle school who are involved in Future City competition.

Laura Meli, guidance counselor at Cardinal O’Hara, introduced Jeremy and told of his outstanding academic and volunteer accomplishments. Jeremy is the son of Shawn and Cheryl Ferguson of Youngstown.

In addition to the framed certificate, he received a check and a copy of the Freedom Shrine booklet. The talks by the students were videotaped and shown to the Exchange Club members.

Phyllis Gentner, exchange member and O’Hara class of ’70, served as master of ceremonies.

The Exchange Club is an all volunteer, national service organization for men and women who want to serve their community, develop leadership skills, and enjoy new friendships. There are nearly 1,000 clubs and 33,000 member sin the United States and Puerto Rico.