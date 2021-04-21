LOADING

Type to search

Youth

Sunrise Exchange Club honors O’Hara senior Jeremy Ferguson

wnycatholic April 21, 2021
Share
Jeremy Ferguson displays his Youth of the Year certificate presented to him by the Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club.

TONAWANDA — The Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club began its annual Youth of the Year program at a breakfast meeting on April 14 at the Olympic Restaurant in Kenmore. Cardinal O’Hara senior Jeremy Ferguson was selected by faculty to represent Cardinal O’Hara High School as its Youth of the Year.

Jeremy credited his teachers from middle school through high school for their wisdom and words that helped shape and motivate him. Active in many school clubs and as a mentor, he plans to teach history so he can provide knowledge learned from past generations. He has worked diligently for a number of years with Kids Create Hope, started by his family for pediatric cancer research. He is also a moderator for students at his middle school who are involved in Future City competition.

Laura Meli, guidance counselor at Cardinal O’Hara, introduced Jeremy and told of his outstanding academic and volunteer accomplishments. Jeremy is the son of Shawn and Cheryl Ferguson of Youngstown.

In addition to the framed certificate, he received a check and a copy of the Freedom Shrine booklet. The talks by the students were videotaped and shown to the Exchange Club members.

Phyllis Gentner, exchange member and O’Hara class of ’70, served as master of ceremonies.

The Exchange Club is an all volunteer, national service organization for men and women who want to serve their community, develop leadership skills, and enjoy new friendships. There are nearly 1,000 clubs and 33,000 member sin the United States and Puerto Rico.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Athletes soar at Cardinal O’Hara
wnycatholic April 6, 2021
Cardinal O’Hara launches mental health initiative
wnycatholic March 9, 2021
Cardinal O’Hara High School announces freeze on tuition increases for 2021-22 school year
wnycatholic February 26, 2021
Cardinal O’Hara girls soccer team 10th in state ranking
wnycatholic February 19, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from Bishop Scharfenberger, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Athletes soar at Cardinal O’Hara
Cardinal O’Hara launches mental health initiative
Cardinal O’Hara High School announces freeze on tuition increases for 2021-22 school year
Cardinal O’Hara girls soccer team 10th in state ranking
@Western New York Catholic 2020