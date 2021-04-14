HAMBURG — After a national search, Christie Lewis, CPA, has been named assistant vice president for Budgets and Financial Reporting at Hilbert College, President Michael S. Brophy, Ph.D. announced. Lewis’s appointment is effective April 26.

“I am confident that Ms. Lewis has the experience, vision and leadership skills to work collaboratively with constituents across our campus to provide budget analysis and revenue strategy,” Brophy said. “I am thrilled to have a leader with Christie’s knowledge and talents in this vital role.”

Lewis comes to Hilbert after three years at D’Youville College. She has served as director of budget, planning and assessment for the college since 2018. As a key leader in managing the operating budget and endowment, Lewis was responsible for budget revenue, financial aid, and payroll reporting for the college. She oversaw the consolidation, and facilitated the approval process, of more than 80 individual department budgets. In addition to developing financial forecasts for the Finance Committee, she provided a variety of college-wide support and assistance, including designing and training for a new budget process, tracking payroll for the Human Resources department, and analyses critical to the college.

Prior to her work in higher education, Lewis served in a supervisory role at an accounting firm where she was focused on the local not-for-profit, heath care, family owned, and manufacturing business operations sectors. She also has experience in accounting for a multi-billion dollar, publicly traded, engineering company specializing in aerospace, defense, industrial and medical applications.

Lewis has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and accounting information systems from Canisius College. She is a certified public accountant in the state of New York and was named to the 2019 class of Rising Leaders by Leadership Buffalo.