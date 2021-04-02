LOADING

Type to search

Lent and Easter

Easter Triduum celebrated at the Vatican

wnycatholic April 2, 2021
Share

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, presides over Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday

https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/events/event.dir.html/content/vaticanevents/en/2021/4/1/coena-domini.html

Good Friday – Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at St. Peter’s Basilica

https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/events/event.dir.html/content/vaticanevents/en/2021/4/2/celebrazione-passionedelsignore.html

Pope Francis presides over The Way of the Cross on Good Friday at St. Peter’s Square

https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/events/event.dir.html/content/vaticanevents/en/2021/4/2/via-crucis.html

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

A Good Friday reflection on Jesus’ suffering with the world
Tony Magliano April 2, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from Bishop Scharfenberger, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

A Good Friday reflection on Jesus’ suffering with the world
@Western New York Catholic 2020