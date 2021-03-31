Pre-K 3 students act out the first Station of the Cross. All the students from Christ the King School in Snyder took part in the Stations for a special Lenten video.

With the pandemic limiting school gatherings, Christ the King School in Snyder had to improvise its Stations of the Cross prayer service for 2021. Each class, from pre-K 3 to eighth grade, was asked to recreate one of the Stations of the Cross. The result was a video narrated and acted out by the students. Each station becomes more dramatic and realistic as the students become older.

Enjoy, and have a Blessed Easter from Christ the King School.

The idea came from fifth-grade teacher Maureen Pfeifer and was compiled by Michael Wesolowski, technology teacher. A very special thank you went out to Msgr. Paul Litwin, pastor of CTK, for his beautiful piano versions of “Were You There?”