One pre–K 3 student at Notre Dame Academy shows off his colorful service project. The class colored Easter eggs that will go to Friends Feeding Friends, which feeds the homeless in Buffalo.

It’s in our nature to help others. But sometimes the big helps, like feeding the hungry, giving water to the thirsty, clothing the naked, and sheltering the homeless, can seem unattainable. We all know how to donate canned goods, round up our change at the grocery store, or send funds to different organizations. But do we know how to put food in the hands of those who are hungry?

Friends Feeding Friends, a local non-profit organization does just that, they provide everyday essentials to the homeless and needy children in Buffalo. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, this dedicated group heads down to Fireman’s Park on Ellicott and North Division supplying those on the street with food, clothing, toiletries and prayers.

Recently Eileen Giarraffa, a member of Friends Feeding Friends reached out with an interesting service project which would directly help those on the street. The project, dying Easter eggs.

“As a member of the UB Newman Center, we are always reaching out to involve as many people as we can in our mission to help the homeless and those in need,” states Giarraffa.

“Many people are looking for ways to help, but they don’t know how. Dying Easter eggs, making Christmas cookies, preparing toiletry bags, growing vegetables to name a few, gives families and students a way to reach out to our homeless friends. Anything we do for them is always appreciated and a simple colored egg shows them that someone cares about them.”

Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo does care and the pre-K 3 teachers quickly jumped on board with this unique service project. Their students will have fun dying Easter eggs, but they will also absorb how important it is to help those in need. By learning and acting on the corporal works of mercy – to feed the hungry, give water to the thirsty, clothe the naked, and give shelter to the homeless – these incredibly young and impressionable students will develop and strengthen the fundamental building blocks of kindness and compassion. Giarraffa will pick up these eggs and have them available at Fireman’s Park for those in need of food and maybe even a simile this Easter season.

From this simple and exciting service project the students at Notre Dame Academy now have a better understand that the action of kindness no matter how small, can make a huge difference.

For more information on Friends Feeding Friends check out their Facebook page. And for more information on Notre Dame Academy go to www.NotreDameAcademy.org or call 716-824-0726.