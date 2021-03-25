Appeal 2021, in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the Fund for the Faith, reached its halfway point this week, just before Appeal Sunday, March 28. Appeal officials announced the annual campaign has raised $5,425,595 which is 54.2 percent of the $10 million goal – ahead of the percent to goal over the last four years.

“Appeal 2021 contributions are currently trending ahead so we are hopeful that the continued generosity from parishioners and the entire Western New York community will help us meet our $10 million goal by June 30,” said Appeal 2021 Chair Rick Cronin. “No contribution is too small, and we are thankful for any and all donations to help bring hope to our neighbors most in need.”

Palm Sunday, this year on March 28, is traditionally considered Appeal Sunday, a culmination of several weeks of parish volunteers reaching out to parishioners before and after weekend Masses in area churches, and volunteers and Catholic Charities staff members speaking during Masses on behalf of the appeal.

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across all eight counties of Western New York, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Diocese of Buffalo’s Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities’ programs and services helped more than 149,000 individuals of all faiths, ages and ethnicities in 2020. These included basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, mental health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.

“When someone receives a bag of food at one of our pantries, that bag contains hope that this week will be easier or when a single dad struggling with multiple crises receives counseling, he receives hope that tomorrow will be better,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “We are so grateful for the ongoing support from our neighbors across Western New York – in this way you join Catholic Charities as a beacon of hope for all who are hungry, troubled, lonely, vulnerable or in need.”

The theme of the Appeal is HOPE and it is under the patronage of St. Ignatius Loyola.

To donate to Appeal 2021, visit ccwny.org/donation or call 716-218-1400. Donors can choose from three options: give to the Appeal, which benefits both Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith; give to Catholic Charities only; or give to the Fund for the Faith only.