LACKAWANNA — OLV Charities appoints James Walleshauser, Nicholas Fiume and Marcia C. Brogan to its board of directors. OLV Charities is the fundraising and support services mission partner of OLV Organizations, also known as “Father Baker’s.”

James Walleshauser

James Walleshauser serves as president of Nova Healthcare Administrators Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Independent Health. With more than 20 years of experience in senior management, strategic planning, and organizational leadership, Walleshauser focuses on providing clients with innovative health plan strategies to address industry challenges. Walleshauser joined the Independent Health family of companies in 2008. He will serve a term of three years.

Walleshauser earned his bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Notre Dame and his master’s in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Walleshauser became a certified health insurance executive in 2010 and is an active member of the AHIP ELP Selection Committee. He is also a graduate of Leadership Buffalo and currently sits on Leadership Buffalo’s board of directors.

Nicholas Fiume

Nicholas Fiume, CPA, is a director in the Assurance Services Group at Dopkins & Company and the practice leader of the firm’s Health care and Not-for-Profit Practices. He provides assurance and consulting services to clients from a diverse mix of industries, including health care, hospitals, health and life insurance, charities and tax exempt organizations, manufacturing, and financial services. Fiume joined Dopkins in 2017 after a 16-year career at Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he most recently served as a specialist leader in their Healthcare and Life Sciences Audit Practice. He will serve a term of three years.

Fiume currently serves as chairman of the board of trustees for St. Mary’s High School of Lancaster, where has been a member since 2003. He is past-president of the Canisius College Alumni Association. He also serves as a member of the Finance Committee for FeedMore WNY and the Audit Committee of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo. He was named to the 2010 Class of ”40 Under 40” by Business First of Buffalo.

Marcia C. Brogan

Marcia C. Brogan is the owner of Marcia C. Brogan (Insurance) Agency, LLC., and for the last 30 years has been affiliated with Niagara National Insurance and is a certified women enterprise. During her celebrated career, Brogan has held numerous professional and philanthropic memberships. She is past president of the Kenmore Business Association, the National Association of Women Business Owners, and the Independent Insurance Agents Association of WNY. Brogan is also a member of UB’s Entrepreneur Connections. She will serve a term of three years.

A standout in the community for her philanthropic efforts, Brogan is a board member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Supportive Services, and sits on the Kenmore Village Planning Board. She was named the 2019 recipient of the Insurance Business America’s Elite Women in Insurance, 2018 recipient of the National Organization of Women Business Owners, Member of the Year Award, 2017 Business First Women of Influence Award winner, and the 2016 NYS Women Inc.’s Women in Leadership Award.