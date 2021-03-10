LOADING

Clergy Assignments

Bishop Fisher appoints three new pastors

wnycatholic March 10, 2021
Father Arthur Mattulke

Father Arthur E. Mattulke will become the pastor of St. Teresa of Avila Parish in Akron effective April 14. This is a six year term.  Father Mattulke has been serving as the pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Hamburg since 2012.

Father Martin Gallagher

Father Martin F. Gallagher has been appointed pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Tonawanda, effective April 14 for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment. Father Gallagher has been serving as the parochial vicar at Our Lady of Charity Parish in South Buffalo.
 
Father Steven A. Jekielek has been named the new pastor of Our Lady of Charity Parish in South Buffalo, effective April 14 for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment.  Father Jekielek has been serving as the pastor of St. Christopher Parish in Tonawanda since 2015.
 
Father Joseph E. Vatter has had his term renewed as pastor of St. Paul Parish in Kenmore. He has been serving at the parish since Feb. 12, 2015.

