KENMORE — Seventh-grade girls are invited to two upcoming events at Mount St. Mary Academy.

Spring Family Visit Day, set for Thursday, April 1 from 9-10:30 a.m., will offer seventh-graders and their parents the chance to learn about Mount St. Mary’s academic and co-curricular programs. Principal Katie Spillman will lead a panel discussion of MSM students and teachers to showcase the school’s culture, commitment to faith, and dedication to robust, innovative learning. Participants can take personalized building tours and engage in hands-on activities in Mount St. Mary’s interactive academic centers.

Seventh-graders are also invited to take the Catholic High Schools practice entrance exam at Mount St. Mary on Saturday, May 8 at 9 a.m. This practice exam gives students the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the entrance exam they will take in November as part of the admission process for Mount St. Mary. Students may take the exam in-person at MSM or virtually from home. All test-takers will receive a detailed report with their results.

Reservations are necessary for both events.

More information is available at www.msmacademy.org/admissions/admissions-events or by contacting Elizabeth Suchan-Reitz, admissions director, at esuchan-reitz@msmacademy.org or 877-1358 ext. 413.