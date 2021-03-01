In between Zoom sessions for the diocese’s first Virtual Youth Conference, a special Youth Mass was celebrated by Bishop Michael Fisher on Saturday afternoon at St. Joseph Cathedral.

The readings for the second week of Lent involved mountaintop experiences. The bishop spoke similar experience he had that led him to follow Jesus.

During his homily, he recalled his own teen years as filled with joy, hope and challenges. It was a time when he had to what choose what he would do with his life. Trying to decide between CPA, FBI or G.O.D., he hiked Hawksbill Summit in Virginia, part of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The rugged trail led to a majestic panoramic view of the Shenandoah Valley.

“It was a mountaintop experience where I really felt that God was close to me and I could almost touch God’s face,” he said, adding that it was there he decided to become a priest.

The readings for the day mention three mountains. Mount Moria is where Abraham is asked to sacrifice his son, Issac. This foreshadows Mount Calvary where Jesus sacrifices Himself and is later resurrected. The Gospel has Mount Tabor where Jesus scaled with his three disciples. Bishop Fisher climbed that mountain.

“These three mountains, in a sense, represent for us that we’re called to give our all to God, that any decisions that we make in our life, any way that we turn in life should always be with prayer, prayer where we’re speaking and conversing with God. Is this what you want of me Lord? Here I am,” the bishop explained.

He closed his homily with the words Pope Francis delivered at World Youth Day 2020: “Arise, take a risk, step out and change the world.”