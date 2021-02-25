Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School will hold its first ever virtual Kaleidoscope Gala on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. The night is expected to be full of great people, friendly competition, and above all else supporting the Fr. Joel A. Campbell, OFM, Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship helps to shape and mold men of character who become the community’s cultural first-responders.

It is too late to get a delivered dinner, but not too late to join in and celebrate your love of Timon, the Timon community, and those it continues to educate.

Event tickets allow participants to join in the live event emceed by Timon’s very own principal, Dr. James Newton; a live drawing of the raffle ticket winners, and a $5,000 winner.

If you are unable to attend this virtual event, check out https://e.givesmart.com/events/k4O/ where you can find many great baskets to bid on. A tiki boat ride, top shelf bourbons, even a year’s supply of Ms. Sheri’s famous cookies are among the items up for bid. New items have been added all week long.

