LOADING

Type to search

Education

Timon to hold virtual Kaleidoscope Gala this Saturday

wnycatholic February 25, 2021
Share

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School will hold its first ever virtual Kaleidoscope Gala on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. The night is expected to be full of great people, friendly competition, and above all else supporting the Fr. Joel A. Campbell, OFM, Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship helps to shape and mold men of character who become the community’s cultural first-responders.

It is too late to get a delivered dinner, but not too late to join in and celebrate your love of Timon, the Timon community, and those it continues to educate.

Event tickets allow participants to join in the live event emceed by Timon’s very own principal, Dr. James Newton; a live drawing of the raffle ticket winners, and a $5,000 winner.

If you are unable to attend this virtual event, check out https://e.givesmart.com/events/k4O/ where you can find many great baskets to bid on. A tiki boat ride, top shelf bourbons, even a year’s supply of Ms. Sheri’s famous cookies are among the items up for bid. New items have been added all week long.

Visit www.bishoptimon.com for more information.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from Bishop Scharfenberger, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020