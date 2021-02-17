Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School is now offering the Woz ED Drone Program. Steve Wozniak, one of the co-founders of Apple Products, has turned his creativity towards education, creating Woz Ed. This model incorporates the engineering process in the classroom, accelerating the path to employment for students who choose drones as a career. Woz ED has developed personalized learning programs so that learners can enroll, learn, master, get out into the workplace faster, and start a career in high tech.

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, projected more than 100,000 new jobs in unmanned aircraft by 2025. That is just four short years. The incoming freshmen will have these skills to add to their college and job applications.

In the Qualified for Flight program, offered here at Timon, students will gain valuable experience in piloting small aerial vehicles. Each module is designed to progressively build on the previous, challenging students to increase knowledge and experience from piloting missions and challenges. At the end of the course, students will gain hands-on experience piloting and spotting for drone missions.

The next level offered will be Certified for Flight. During this module students will be exposed to a variety of tasks and knowledge building activities that will grow their confidence and prepare them to pass the Part 107 Drone Pilot License exam. By the end of this course students will be versed in how to build and repair a drone, read aeronautical charts, and conduct flight plans for various situations. This certification will make the students employable as they leave high school.

“The Drone Unit is just the beginning as we explore more STEM activities such as artificial intelligence, coding and cyber security. Our school is a college preparatory institution, as well as focusing on career readiness, especially in the fields of science and engineering. This is a very exciting time to be a student here at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School,” said Principal Dr. James P. Newton. “Special thank you to our generous alumni who helped bring this program to Timon.”