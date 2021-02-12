LACKAWANNA — OLV Charities has promoted Tom Lucia to chief creative officer, and Eileen Hudson-Wolmering, CFRE, to chief advancement officer.

Lucia will now oversee the development of a marketing and communications function that offers OLV mission partners and external, non-profit clients strategic solutions related to campaign planning, media relations, communications, digital media production, copywriting and design, and print services.

Lucia has worked at OLV for a total of 12 years having served in the public relations/special events department between 1998-2005 and 2015-2016. He assumed the role of OLV’s director of Annual Giving in 2016 and led that effort for four years managing direct mail and e-philanthropy.

Tom Lucia

Lucia has more than 25 years of experience in communications, marketing and fundraising, having previously worked at Canisius High School, the Charter School for Applied Technologies, and Meals on Wheels for Western New York. He is an active member of the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America – having served as a past board member and president of the chapter. He is also a former board member and chair of the Greater Buffalo Counseling Centers Inc.

As chief advancement officer, all fundraising related departments will roll up under Hudson’s leadership. In addition to her existing responsibilities of major and planned gifts, corporate and foundation grants, and special events, Hudson will guide annual giving and e-philanthropy programs, database management, and donor services. This realignment recognizes the essential integration and connectivity of all of these functions to optimize donor engagement, fundraising and stewardship.

Eileen Hudson-Wolmering

Hudson joined OLV in 2011 as director of major gifts and most recently served as director of mission advancement. She has 30-plus years of experience in advancement, fundraising and sales management. Prior to OLV, she functioned as director of Alumni Relations for Canisius College and worked for DMG World Media, Adelphia Communications, and Cellular One.

She is on the board of directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Western New York and a member of the Gerard Place Advisory Board. She is also a member of the Western New York Planned Giving Consortium.

Hudson earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Canisius College.

Founded by Father Nelson H. Baker, OLV Charities offers opportunities to friends and benefactors for spiritual growth and charitable giving. Funds raised by OLV Charities go to support the work of OLV Human Services, OLV National Shrine & Basilica, and a variety of initiatives. In this way, OLV Charities provides critically needed funding that allows Father Baker’s legacy of caring to continue now and in the future.