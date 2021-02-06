LOADING

Alden school shows of their talent for Catholic Schools Week

wnycatholic February 6, 2021
Jackson W., a sixth-grader at St. John the Baptist School, shows off his musical talent on his trusty trombone. To celebrate Catholic Schools Week, the Alden school held a variety show where each student could demonstrate their unique gifts.

ALDEN — Each year, as part of the Catholic Schools’ Week celebrations at St. John the Baptist School has held a wildly successful Grandparents’ Luncheon, where families of the students spend the afternoon together with their grandchildren. The entertainment in past years has been a Variety Show, full of entertaining acts that are sweet, impressive and funny, performed by many brave students. This year, though the beloved Grandparents’ Luncheon could not take place, the virtual show goes on! Students “auditioned” for the eighth-grade panel of judges to cheer on and endorse, as music teacher Dan Stachelski III and Principal Jonna Johnson coached and recorded separate videos of performances for the show. Art teacher Lindsey Kotas creatively put the video together, and on the last day of Catholic Schools’ Week celebrations, the video debuted for the school to watch, and grandparents to safely view from home.

Madelyn T. shows off her love of St. John’s School with a cheer routine. The
kindergartener joined her classmates at the Catholic Schools Week variety show.

